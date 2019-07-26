Large fire at scrap yard (PHOTOS)

Cильный пожар на складе металлолома (ФОТО)

No one was hurt after a fire broke out at the scrap yard in Brampton on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area Intermodal Drive North of highway 407 at 6:11 PM after reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the scrap yard is shrouded in thick smoke.

According to local police, several buildings nearby were evacuated, and firefighters brought the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Intermodal Drive closed between 815 and 980 homes to provide cleaning.

