Large mommy without skirts: Angelina Jolie posed for the cover completely Nude (photo)
44-year-old Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, mother of six children, decided once again to show that she still “got’em” and co-starred fully Nude for the famous glossy magazine.
This writes the Cosmo.
The author of photos made by famous Norwegian photographer Selva Sundsbo.
The photo shoot turned out sensual and spectacular: on one of the photos Angie appeared in a mesh bodysuit, and the other appeared Nude. A perfect shape and a large mother thrown over a light fabric-organza. She Angie all the secret places covers hands.
In addition to the photo shoot, the actress gave a glossy magazine an extensive interview in which he admitted that he would like to live abroad and will definitely do this as soon as the children turn 18. Meanwhile, she must live where their dad lives and is forced to ride over the ex-husband.
Also in the interview, Angelina thanked her six children.
“My children know my true identity, they helped me to rediscover the true self and embrace it. They went through a lot. I am learning from them to be strong. We parents encourage our children to accept themselves for who they are. And they look at us and want us to do the same,” — said the star.
As you know, in recent years, Jolie is going through difficult times. After the divorce with her husband and undergoing surgery for breast removal actress lost a lot of weight. In the media and it appears the information that the star is struggling with anorexia. She Angelina information about your health comments. She is active (last Prime Minister with her participation — the second part of the picture “Maleficent”) and is engaged in children.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the life of a famous Angelina Jolie has recently come under threat. It quickly evacuated directly from the set. The incident occurred in the Canary Islands, where Angelina along with star of “Game of thrones” Richard Madden starred in the film “Eternal”. On the court, where he worked the actors, found the bomb.
