Large-scale blackout in California: 750 thousand people remain without electricity
While in southern California is expected in the first season of rain, the largest utility company in the state warned that it could turn off the electricity to 750,000 people, as conditions of high fire danger is back in the Northern part of the state. About it writes USA Today.
According to representatives of Pacific Gas & Electric, outages of electricity may continue Wednesday morning, November 20, until Thursday evening, November 21 that will affect consumers in the foothills of the Sierras and the Bay area of San Francisco.
Residents of 25 counties remain without electricity in an effort to prevent sparks that cause forest fires in conditions of strong wind and dry conditions.
However, unlike last month, utilities in southern California will not follow their example due to the favorable weather forecast. According to forecasts from the Weather Channel, Tuesday, November 19, in Los Angeles and San Diego can fall in precipitation. It will be the first precipitation of the season.
According to cal Fire, from October 1 across the state erupted around 58 fires, which burned more than 115,000 acres (46 538 ha) of land. Kincade Fire forced to evacuate nearly 200,000 people before firefighters managed to localize the fire in SONOMA County in early November.
As of the evening of 18 November there were no fires, but more than 81% of the state is “abnormally dry,” according to the latest report of the U.S. study of drought.
However, the state government urged utilities to reduce the frequency and magnitude of pre-emptive outages. Interruptions disrupt daily life and may not prevent a fire. In PG & E acknowledged that he found broken equipment in the vicinity where the Fire started Kincade.