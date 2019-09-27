Large-scale failure in Facebook struck Europe. Ukraine also inherited
In the social network Facebook in Europe has undergone large-scale failure. We will remind, before the social network “fell” on September 23.
As informs resource monitoring network Downdetector, the biggest problem with network access experience Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and practically the whole Kingdom. Large-scale failures are observed at the border of Romania and Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal.
Also Facebook is not available practically in all territory of Poland, parts of Belarus and the Baltic States.
In Ukraine, according to the map drawn up of the failures that Facebook is not available in the Kiev region, but partly also in Kharkiv and Vinnytsia region.
Note that in early September, the problems were also experienced users of Wikipedia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter