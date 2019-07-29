Large-scale fires in Russia: burning about 2.3 million hectares of forest (video)
The area of forest fires in Siberia on July 29, made 1 million 603 thousand hectares, with fixed 232 hearth. The most difficult situation is registered in Irkutsk oblast (137 fires) and Krasnoyarsk region (94). All, according to the Federal forestry Agency (Rosleskhoz) of Russia is currently burning about 2.3 million hectares of forest, writes TASS.
It is noted that the area of forest fires in Krasnoyarsk region has increased to 1,030 million hectares, half a day centre has increased by 4.5%; the vast majority of ignitions in remote areas. This follows reports of the regional forest fire centre.
“According to operational information of 23:00 on July 29, 2019, on the territory of the region there are forest fires — 104 on the total area — 1,030 million hectares”, — reported in the report. At 09:00 am forest in the region, burned area of 986 hectares.
In Russia burn an area the size of Belgium.
While public service postpone large-scale fighting, fire devastates Siberia and the far East. These fires are visible even from space.
The majority of fires account for remote areas, where the cost of suppression exceeds the amount of any damages and fire fighting is conducted in case of threats to human settlements or infrastructure. There’s more than 1,025 million hectares. Fires have been observed in Abansky, Evenk, Boguchansky, Kezhemskiy, Taimyr, Pirovskoye, Yenisei, Nizhneingashskiy areas.
The region continues to operate emergency mode, the access of people to forests is limited. According to the press service, the reasons of forest fires are of natural character. On the North edge for a long time no precipitation, the temperature is kept at around 30 degrees, there are gusts of wind and dry thunderstorms.
The Agency reminds that a record number of forest fires in the country began in 2002: it was 43 418 lesions. The area of forest land damaged by fires, then more than 1 million 369 thousand hectares. the fire was covered by all eight Federal districts of Russia. The total damage amounted to 1 billion 471 million rubles. The greatest damage brought by wildfires in 2010, which affected the entire territory of the European part of the country. It was recorded 34 812 thousand fires a total area of about 2 million hectares, including more than 1 thousand peat.
As previously reported “FACTS”, apart from the burn-forest fires caused damage to the air — smoke from Siberian fires recorded in the regions of the Urals, in the Perm region, Udmurtia and Bashkiria. In the cities there is severe air pollution, and in Novosibirsk and Tomsk were exceeded the maximum single maximum permissible concentration of harmful substances in the air. In addition, a caustic fog got in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tyumen, Perm and Chelyabinsk. Since July 25, could can be observed in Tatarstan. At this point in the Irkutsk region, Krasnoyarsk region, and also in certain districts of Buryatia and Yakutia had imposed a state of emergency.
