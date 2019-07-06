“Larks” or “owls” who is less likely to develop cancer of the breast
“Owls” are more likely to experience this dangerous disease. Perhaps because they are more exposed to artificial light, which affects the hormone melatonin.
If a woman refers to the type of people who used to go to bed early and get up early, her risk of mammary cancer is reduced. To such conclusion researchers from the United States. They found that the impact of artificial lighting in the evening and night reduces the secretion in the body hormone melatonin, which regulates sleep. Several other studies showed that melatonin has protective effects against several tumors, including breast cancer.
A new study has shown that 1% of women will be less likely to face breast cancer, if all goes into the category of “lark”. It is of interest that women who sleep longer than the recommended 8 hours a day, often faced with these insidious tumors. However, critics of the study have expressed that scientists observed effect is negligible, and the time bedtime has a very weak impact on the risk of breast cancer.
Statistics show that every eighth Russian woman will face breast cancer at some period. Night shifts increase the chance of developing this disease, as has been proven by scientists. This is due to the fact that the constant rescheduling disrupt internal circadian rhythms. However, until recently it was not known how to affect the likelihood of developing tumors of the preferences of people in terms of time bedtime and rises in the morning.