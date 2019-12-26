Las Vegas firefighters made an unexpected gift to a family whose house burned down

| December 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

In Las Vegas (NV) fire Department has arranged a full Christmas gifts for a family who recently lost everything in a fire. This is referred to in the video “voice of America”.

В Лас-Вегасе пожарные сделали неожиданный подарок для семьи, у которой сгорел дом

Photo: Depositphotos

These firefighters tried to save the house of the family Marshals. They know it is Christmas, parents will not be able to buy gifts for their 4 children, so I decided to make a holiday for yourself.

Filling a fire truck with gifts, picked up on the way Santa, firefighters went to a special challenge. The children received not only new bikes, but unforgettable emotions. Firefighters hope that the kids will always have a reason to smile, remembering that day

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr