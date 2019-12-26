Las Vegas firefighters made an unexpected gift to a family whose house burned down
In Las Vegas (NV) fire Department has arranged a full Christmas gifts for a family who recently lost everything in a fire. This is referred to in the video “voice of America”.
These firefighters tried to save the house of the family Marshals. They know it is Christmas, parents will not be able to buy gifts for their 4 children, so I decided to make a holiday for yourself.
Filling a fire truck with gifts, picked up on the way Santa, firefighters went to a special challenge. The children received not only new bikes, but unforgettable emotions. Firefighters hope that the kids will always have a reason to smile, remembering that day