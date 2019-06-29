Last chance: endangered Northern white Rhino to be born from a deceased male
Endangered Northern white Rhino to be born from a deceased male. Experts from the research Institute of zoo and wildlife name of Leibniz spoke about how they managed to move forward on the issue of revival and preservation of this rare species, according to the portal N+1.
It is noted that at the end of may this year, scientists have transplanted the female southern white Rhino grown “in vitro” chimeric embryo. It was obtained from the DNA of Northern and southern white rhinos. While researchers do not know whether the engrafted embryo in the body of a surrogate mother.
In the near future technology is going to work on the southern white rhinos. Scientists will attempt to create the embryo, the Northern white Rhino, on the basis of the eggs of the two remaining females.
Note that the Northern white Rhino is almost extinct. In the past year, died last male of the species. Now is only two females living in the zoo. However, they are already too old to breed.
Earlier it was reported that in Rwanda released five rarest rhinos. This is the Eastern black Rhino. This species is considered endangered, remained no more than a thousand individuals.