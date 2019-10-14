Last draw: Irish laugh with family and friends screaming from the grave at his own funeral (video)
Gathered at the funeral of a veteran of the armed forces of Ireland Shay Bradley could not believe their ears when, from the grave, which has not yet managed to fall asleep, there was a knock at the coffin. Shay’s voice said, “Hello, Hello! Where the hell am I? Let me out of here! This damn dark! This is what I hear the priest? It’s Shay! I’m in a box! No, right in front of you! I’m dead.” And then sang: “Hello, Hello again. I called to say goodbye”.
As it turned out, merry Bradley, who died after a long illness, made this recording shortly before his death to amuse friends and relatives for the last time. And he still managed to elicit laughter in almost all present at this sad event as a funeral. Laughter, however, according to the publication Daily Mail, was kind of hysterical.
Daughter Neck Andrea said that her father would be very happy if he knew how many people he made laugh.
A video of the funeral went viral. It has published a granddaughter of the deceased in the social network Twitter (which he wrote: “My grandfather wanted to leave his funeral with a smile on her face. And it is exactly managed. I’m so proud”) and группf veterans of the armed forces of Ireland cozesti Facebook. “Recently, we were asked, what is the difference between the military and civilian humor. It’s simple: he’s black. This video will explain everything. The funeral of Bradley’s Neck…”, — was said in the post veterans.
My grandad wanted his funeral everyone leaving with a smile on his face and that’s exactly what he got, I’m so proud #shayslastlaugh pic.twitter.com/zy8zgD8EpL
— Chloe Kiernan (@chloekiernan08) October 13, 2019
