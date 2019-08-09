Last kiss: in Peru, the pair fell to his death after falling from the bridge (sad video)
In Peru in Cusco kissing couple lost his balance and fell from the bridge. About it writes Daily Mail.
The tragedy occurred when the 34-year-old Espinosa Maybe the 36-year-old Hector Vidal was coming back from night club.
On the way they stopped on the bridge for a kiss.
The woman sat on the railing of the bridge and grabbed the satellite with their feet, leaning on the railing with one hand only.
At some point she leaned back, lost balance and fell down, dragging the man. The chance to stay in any of them. They fell from a height of 16 meters.
Maybe died on the spot, and Hector with a fractured skull was taken to the hospital, but to save him failed.
The tragedy was recorded by a surveillance camera.
The publication reports that Espinosa and Vidal were mountain climbers, and moved to Cusco to work instructors-conductors.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, four-year-old girl fell from the bridge over the river Sivko. The child leaned against the railing of the bridge, those was damaged. The girl fell down under the bridge with the fence. Fortunately, the height was not great. But the real problem was hit on the girl to the railing. The mother of the baby along with passers-by and stopped nearby drivers were able to pull the girl from under the fallen structures.
