Last suspended operating across Europe national football championship
Latest football League in Europe, where the national championship was suspended because of the pandemic of coronavirus, was Turkish süper lig. The teams continued to play, albeit in an empty stadium.
However, the championship of Turkey was forced for the next 3 weeks to pause, according to Ajansspor.com.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his statement, stressed the importance of the next three weeks in fighting the epidemic and urged citizens not to leave their homes.
Restrictions also touched on the national Championships in basketball and volleyball.
We will add that in the super League for 8 rounds to finish the championship there is a fierce struggle for “gold” – two teams share the leadership: “Trabzonspor” and “Basaksehir” (under 53 points).
3 points from the leading tandem behind Galatasaray by 1 point – Sivasspor.
Note that in Turkey recorded more than a hundred cases of infection with coronavirus COVID-19.