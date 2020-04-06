Last year came to 10 thousand, and now just ten, Milevsky on holding of the championship of Belarus in the conditions of coronavirus
Artem Milevskiy
35-year-old Ukrainian striker Brest “Dynamo” Artem Milevsky has shared his thoughts on holding of the championship of Belarus in the conditions of a pandemic coronavirus.
“I’m not a fan of this entire thread, and so many conversations. In social networks one thing, the newspaper another. Where are the real figures for the infected, no one knows. It is surprising for us that the spectators do not go. Last season came to us 10 thousand. And now just 10. Thanks to them, that come. I’m not used to playing in such an empty stadium, but life goes on,” – said the ex-player of Kiev “Dynamo” in the program “Great football”.
“I people understand it’s a private matter. Everyone has a family, children. My father told me that he would not go to the football. I understand scary. And we play already on Wednesday the Cup. Audiences don’t come – not fun to play. But I can’t make decisions.
The team all have different attitudes to the situation. We in Belarus when all hands will finish the championship until December, we have a system spring-autumn. The Euro was postponed, friendlies will not be plenty of time. It seems to me that a pause would have grown grass, lawns would become better,” said Milevsky.
We will add that on the eve of the third round of the championship “Dinamo-Brest” has suffered the first defeat of the season, having conceded on the home field “Slavia” (1:2).