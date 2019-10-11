Last year the income of “Shakhtar” was a record amount
Last season Shakhtar earned 3,76 billion GDV. (139 million euros) without taxes, transfers data, published on the official website of “miners” sportarena.com.
This amount is 2 billion GDV. (75 million euros) more than the club earned in the season 2017/18.
In particular, revenues from UEFA and FIFA for the season has risen to 1,603 billion GDV. (59,2 million euros). For comparison: in the season-2017/18 the Pitmen earned almost 2 times less than 888 million GDV. (32.8 million euros).
Increased revenues from the sale of players. For transfers of players, “Shakhtar” has earned 1,478 billion GDV. (54.6 million euros).
But the income from commercial activities decreased to $ 56 million GDV. up to 680 million (25.1 million Euro).
Most of the revenue from commercial activities accounted for sponsorship and advertising. Here the income of “Shakhtar” amounted to 586 million GDV. (21.6 million euros). The amount of season-2018/19 less than last season at 36 million GDV.
The club also in his report said that he had paid taxes in the amount of 512,3 million grn. 7.8 million GDV. higher than in season 2017/18.
Recall, last season Shakhtar won the championship and the Ukrainian Cup (third consecutive).
In Europe, the charges Paulo Fonseca took third place in the Champions League group stage, and in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League “took off” from Eintracht Frankfurt, losing on aggregate 2:2, 1:4.