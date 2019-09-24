Late dinner: food that help to sleep and keep her figure.
It is not always possible to have dinner on time and many people are afraid to eat before bedtime, so as not to spoil the shape and not to eat before bed. But to go to bed hungry is also not a very good option. Tell us what to eat without risks.
If you have at hand a light broth or soup, it is possible to dine them. Soup will satisfy your hunger, but will not give the feeling of heaviness. And, furthermore, hot liquids help to calm, you will be able to relax.
For a late snack to suit bitter chocolate. It helps elevate mood, normalize cholesterol, to get the metabolism. Just a few pieces will help you to satisfy your hunger and help you fall asleep.
Fruits the best choices are bananas and cherries. Bananas contain lots of magnesium and potassium, which are necessary for the nervous system and help to relax the muscles. And cherries contain melatonin – a substance that helps control the cycles of sleep and wakefulness.
You can eat a small portion of Fig. It helps to produce hormones providing good sleep. But remember that rice has a high glycemic index.
A good option for a late dinner will be dairy products. They help to satisfy hunger, low-calorie and very useful. According to experts, dairy products help to calm, but this effect is rather psychological, as children often given at night milk, yogurt or other dairy products.