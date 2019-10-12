Late to the flight passengers staged a pogrom in the Moscow airport “Sheremetyevo” (video)
In Moscow airport “Sheremetyevo” late for the flight the passenger is carried the front Desk. It happened after he tried to break through to the plane without check-in via a locked door. We will remind, the world champion under version WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in the US dropped from the plane because of inappropriate behavior.
As seen on published in network video, dated 10 October, to stop the bully could not even airport security personnel, until one of them applied fighting reception.
Rowdy was taken to the police station.
Recall the “FACTS” I wrote, as a flight of “Aeroflot” from Barcelona to Moscow was forced to make an emergency landing at the Warsaw Chopin airport because of the daring behavior of the passenger business-class, 36-year-old Russian.
And even before the scandalous Russian actor Alexey Panin staged a brawl on Board the plane returning to Russia from annexed Crimea.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter