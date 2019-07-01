Late watching TV faces men infertility
Habit not to break away from the screen to night or to read e-mail reduces the number of sperm. This significantly reduces the probability of men to become a father.
Planning to have children representatives of the stronger sex needs to get a useful habit to go to sleep before half past ten in the evening. Observations showed that under this regime the probability of having a high quality of sperms in sufficient number of men increases almost 4 times. These are the results of a study in which scientists asked the men about what time they usually go to bed. All participants in this survey donated sperm for analysis, which allowed us to determine its quality.
It was found that during bedtime until 10:30 PM men almost 4 times more often showed normal sperm than those who went to bed after 11:30. An early start to the day, that is the regime’s “Skylark” is critical for men who wish to start a family. Experts stress that they have to get enough sleep.
In a science there is increasing evidence that sleep restriction makes the immune system to show excessive reaction and attack the sperm, and the habit of stay up late just leaves the partners time for sex. Danish scientists from Aarhus University who conducted the study emphasize that early bedtime and its positive impact on the quality of sperm and are psychological factors as deficit of sleep men experience more stress.