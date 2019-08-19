Latest collection clothing Billy Ailes was a failure
Collection to be sold now, and those who managed to place an order, return the money.
Over the past few months Billy Ailes worked with Takashi Murakami, and the brand of Freak City. Collaboration with the singer were successful, except one. The last clothing collection, released in conjunction with the Siberia Hills, was a failure, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
One user accused the creators of the capsule of plagiarism. As it turned out, anime prints, used for t-shirts and hoodies – property of the artist Makoto Kurokawa.
In his Instagram account the representatives of the brand Siberia Hills apologized to the author: “Billy and our team didn’t know what we are using your creativity”. The collection was immediately withdrawn from sale and all the orders canceled.