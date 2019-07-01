Latest Mercedes-AMG A45 brought to the high-speed tests
The way the Mercedes-AMG A45 to the official premiere promises to be a long, long time the car goes through various tests, and the last of them was high-speed testing on the track at the Nurburgring.
According to the latest information, speed tests show still understeer model at the limit of adhesion and the tires squeal was so strong that it is almost impossible to hear the sound of the engine.
Despite the fact that the new A45 outwardly may not seem too impressive, it is, nevertheless, incredibly fast, and just go round the Nurburgring in less than 8 minutes, and maybe even set a new lap record in the class of compact sporty hatchbacks.
Mercedes-AMG have placed under the hood of the new A45 two options of power plants. Both are derivatives of 2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 362 and 415 horsepower, respectively.
As for the premiere, the official debut of the new Mercedes-AMG A45 is expected in the framework of the motor show in Frankfurt in September of this year.