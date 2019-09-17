Latex, rhinestones, fur: Christina Aguilera in the spectacular images on show in London
38-year-old Christina Aguilera is famous for its bright images at a fashion show she is quite able to overshadow his appearance taking place on the podium. Yesterday, the singer performed at one of the fashionable parties in London, and her outfits surely will again become a subject of discussion.
At this time, Aguilera seems to be try on the image of the red Queen — a night star changed several outfits but they were all designed in bright blood-red colors. At the photo shoot Christina appeared in a shiny trench coat and black boots on the platform.
On the scene’s Christine came out in a red dress decorated with rhinestones. Dress with a high slit and deep neckline impressed fans, however, by the end of the show, the singer got rid of it was left in a bodysuit and red boots — your image diva she added a white fur Cape.
Aguilera recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its debut single Genie in a Bottle and asked their fans online to share their memories of the hit, published in 1999. The start of the flash mob gave the singer.
I was only 18 years old, I remember driving home from Japan and saw that the song reached the top spot on the Billboard charts. And I felt so grateful and happy that you guys loved her as much as I do
— wrote Christina in Instagram.