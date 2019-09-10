Launched aggressive campaign trade unions against the government of Ontario (PHOTO)

Loading...

The trade unions of Ontario are beginning an “aggressive, multi-year” campaign against progressive conservative government and warn of the negative impact of future budget cuts for services.

Monday on a press-conferences of the Canadian Union of public employees (CUPE, CUPE) announced the start of the campaign, “Communities are Not Cuts”, the purpose of which is to coordinate protest efforts against the government of Premier Doug Ford.

“The challenge is how to continue to resist this policy to create a back pressure to reverse this attack,” says Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario.

Although in April the government budget Ford showed the increase in expenditure to $ 4 billion compared with the previous liberal government, the progressive conservatives decided to apply an aggressive approach to reducing the deficit in the amount of $ 15 billion.

This has led to funding cuts for millions of dollars in all directions, affecting almost all of the Ministry of social services, environment and Finance.

Despite the fact that the budgets of health and education increased in 2019, political opponents argue that such measures as increased class size and the Association of health facilities led to a reduction in costs.

In may, the head of the chamber of accounts of Ontario stated that the government will have to find ways of reducing costs to save money on $ 6 billion to, as promised, to balance the budget in 2023.

Khan said that the prospect of further budget cuts will encourage Union members to action, but he couldn’t comment on that, except of the protests with placards in their hands near the legislative Assembly, they are ready to go.

“I exclude nothing, – said Khan to reporters. Too much is at stake to say that we won’t do whatever it is to protect our jobs.”

CUPE Ontario represents 270000 healthcare workers, municipal services, school boards, social services and universities.