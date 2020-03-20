Launched Europe’s first national championship in football in terms of coronavirus

“Shakhtar” – “Torpedo”

Just before it was suspended because of the latest coronavirus is still a functioning national football championship Turkish.

However, the epidemic Covid-19 did not stop the leadership of the Belarusian football Federation to give the go-ahead to another national championship.

And in the first round was a sensation – 15-times champion of Belarus club BATE gave away one of the underdogs of last season – “Energy-BSU” – 1:3.

In addition, a team headed by the Ukrainian Yuri Vernidub – “Shakhtar” Soligorska also lost, but at home, torpedo-BelAZ – 0:1.

