Launched in the Series And the players showed the movement of Black Lives Matte Vice versa (photo)

| June 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

В стартовавшей Серии А игроки продемонстрировали движение Black Lives Matte наоборот (фото)

Andrea Belotti breaks 11-meter

In the match of the 25th round restartovati Italian Serie A Torino painted home draw with Parma FC (1:1).

After the match, the press office of Juventus published a photo in which a dark-skinned defender Nicolas Nkulu knelt in front of striker Andrea Belotti.

This photo is signed: “Black Lives Matter”.

Characteristically, the scoring on the 15-th minute was opened by the Cameroonian and Italian in the 48th minute, he could provide a Torino win, but a tie score, missed a penalty.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr