Launched in the Series And the players showed the movement of Black Lives Matte Vice versa (photo)
June 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andrea Belotti breaks 11-meter
In the match of the 25th round restartovati Italian Serie A Torino painted home draw with Parma FC (1:1).
After the match, the press office of Juventus published a photo in which a dark-skinned defender Nicolas Nkulu knelt in front of striker Andrea Belotti.
This photo is signed: “Black Lives Matter”.
Characteristically, the scoring on the 15-th minute was opened by the Cameroonian and Italian in the 48th minute, he could provide a Torino win, but a tie score, missed a penalty.