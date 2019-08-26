Launched the US Open in 2019 has established a historical financial record
Today 15 hard courts “Fleshing meadows” in new York launched the 139-th US Open is the fourth and final in the calendar year of the tournament series “Grand slam”.
The prize Fund of the US Open in 2019 to reach a record 57,24 million dollars. (increase of 13.2% compared to last season).
For comparison, the prize Fund Australian Open 44.5 million, Roland Garros and Wimbledon 47,95 million – 47.28 million
Note that for getting into the main draw of the US Open in 2019, each of the 256 participants of the singles will receive 58 million dollars.
The financial prize grid (in USD/+bonuses)
- champion 3 850 000 (+50 000)
- finalist – 1 900 000 (+50 000)
- 1/2 final – 960 000 (+35 000)
- 1/4 finals – 500 000 (+25 000)
- 1/8 finals – 280 000 (+14 000)
- 1/16 – 163 000 (+7 000)
- 1/32 finals – 100 000 (+7 000)
- 1/64 final – 58 000 (=)
- Q-final – 32 000 (+2 000)
- Q-second round – 18 000 (+1 900)
- Q-first round – 11 000 (+3 000)