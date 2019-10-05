Laura Dern at a social event in a stylish red dress
Actress Laura Dern was a guest of the women’s initiative of the Academy of motion picture arts and Sciences in new York.
The star was shown at a social event a very effective way. Laura appeared in front of cameras in a red dress with elements of lace, buttoned in the middle, which combined with white shoes with buckles and low heels.
52-year-old actress was a beautiful curly styling on the face, light makeup, which only slightly was to emphasize the eye contour and lips. Looked Dern is just charming.