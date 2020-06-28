Lavage of the nose and throat with salt water can help treat COVID-19
Researchers are trying to examine whether the lavage of the nasal passages and gargling with salt water to get rid of the coronavirus, writes NY Daily News.
Past experiments with other coronaviruses — those that cause food poisoning and are in the same family as SARS-CoV-2 — have shown that gargling and flushing the nose with salt water can reduce the duration of the disease and to dampen viral hit.
Previous research, conducted in 2019, “showed that participants who rinsed and cleaned his nose with a solution of salt water, and reported less coughing and less congestion of the respiratory tract”, the statement said the University of Edinburgh. The experts added that “gargling also reduce the duration of symptoms of the disease for almost two days.”
Now the researchers hope to repeat these studies with the same results, believing that what worked against other coronaviruses, it will be effective against the current virus.
“Preliminary data obtained from people with cold symptoms have shown that nasal rinses and gargling with salt water can help to reduce the duration of the disease, said the authors of “the Edinburgh and Latinskog study of the viral interference,” known as ELVIS. — However, we do not know whether this advantage is also seen in individuals with presumed or confirmed COVID-19. This study will help us figure out whether useful nasal rinses and gargling with salt water when COVID-19″.
“Previous research has shown that epithelial cells (cells of the skin and the mucous membrane of the nose and throat) can create an antiviral effect, producing hypochlorous acid (HOCl) from chloride ions (which are salts), — said the organizers of the study. — Hypochlorous acid — the active ingredient in bleach. Consequently, epithelial cells have this natural antiviral immune mechanism for purification of viral infections”.
Researchers from Scotland looking for infected citizens, willing and able to keep a diary for 14 days. One group will wash the nose and the other to be treated in accordance with the applicable protocols of the National health service. The team then will compare the groups ‘ results and check for differences.
“We are now testing the use of salt water for persons with the alleged or confirmed COVID-19, and hope that this will prove to be a useful measure to reduce the impact and spread of infections, says lead researcher Professor Aziz Sheikh from the research Institute of Asher. — This requires only salt, water and some understanding of the procedure, so if they are found to be effective, they must be simple and cost-efficient way for widespread adoption”.
