Law enforcement agencies of Thailand have detained two Russians in the East (PHOTO)

In Thailand’s Chonburi province, detained two suspects in the Scam of Russian women, reports TASS with reference to the newspaper The Nation.

The first of the detainees, Natalia Nikiforova, who managed to hide for three years after the issuance of the arrest warrant. The police explained that Nikiforova was engaged in Kingdom business, forbidden to foreigners, particularly associated with real estate in Pattaya, and did not pay taxes.

After the issuance of the warrant of arrest she has left Thailand and came back with a new passport in another name, but the biometric system has identified it as being wanted.

The second detainee is Ksenia Padosan that in Russia wanted for fraud 210,6 thousand dollars. She fled from Russia to Thailand in 2013 and was arrested at the request of the Russian Embassy.

The guards said that Pogosian worked for four years in export firm in Chonburi, and then began his business. The police said that her visa is cancelled and she will be deported to Russia.