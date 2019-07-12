Lawyer Minassian asks to forbid to publish in the press the testimony of the client (PHOTO)

Alec’s attorney Minassian – man, who is accused of killing 10 people while driving the van, on a busy street in Toronto – asked the judge to prevent publication in the press of the testimony of his client in the police.

Lawyer Boris Bitensky asked to impose a ban on the publication of the testimony as long as the trial lasts. He worries that the publication of these materials will affect the witnesses invited to testify in court as witnesses.

Supreme Court justice Anne Molloy described the request as a request for a secret trial.

Minassian charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. Next year he will appear before a judge alone.

Several media publications have requested permission to publish parts of the testimony Minassian. Including The Canadian Press.