Lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani disappointed in Bolton because of his reaction to proceedings in Ukraine (PHOTO)

The lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani was disappointed in John Bolton due to the fact that he in his role as assistant to the President for national security did not approve of its proceedings, the activities of the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden and his son hunter in the Ukraine. About it Giuliani said Tuesday Fox News channel.

“I was disappointed in John,” said the lawyer of the President of Donald trump. Giuliani’s words leads TASS. Thus, counsel commented on the publication of the newspaper The New York Times that Bolton has compared it with the grenade which will explode sooner or later and will cause harm to others. “I’m not sure that he [Bolton] to properly understand all the evidence that I have collected on behalf of the President. It was evidence of concealment of evidence relating to collusion and Ukrainian sources false information about the President [trump],” added Giuliani.

The New York Times published the testimony that was given on Monday in the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States Fiona hill, which had previously been senior Director for Russia on the national security Council (NSC) of the White house. In the testimony it was said that Bolton compared the activities of Giuliani in Ukraine with the preparation of the sale of drugs. He instructed hill to inform about what is happening legal advisers to the NSC. Bolton personally didn’t want to have any relationship to the activities of the lawyer trump.

Giuliani was at the center of media attention after Washington began a major scandal because of allegations of providing trump during the telephone conversation, the pressure on President Vladimir Zelensky in order to encourage Kiev to help the head of the Washington administration to be re-elected for a second term in 2020. There has been speculation that the us leader sought from their Ukrainian colleagues investigate the actions of the son of former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden in exchange for the provision Kiev financial and military assistance. The house of representatives controlled by the Democratic party, declared on the basis of such suspicions about launching impeachment proceedings against Republican Donald trump.

Democrat Joseph Biden is now one of the most likely competitors of trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election.