Lawyers Baluja can’t find who mysteriously disappeared prisoner of the Kremlin

August 19, 2019
Адвокаты Балуха не могут найти таинственно исчезнувшего узника Кремля

Dmitry Dinze, the lawyer of the prisoner of the Kremlin Vladimir Baloga, continues to search for his charge of Russian prisons and detention centers. Baluja was taken from the colony in the Russian Torzhok, but where he was not told any family or lawyer.

Information about what Baloha could get to Moscow, Dinze checks, but so far without success. At SIZO No. 2 (“Butyrka”) client was not found. You will need to check the Moscow jail “Lefortovo”.

Keep looking, not so simple. There are only unverified and unconfirmed information, “—said Dinze.

We will remind, earlier in a colony in Torzhok Baluch was forced to declare a hunger strike, that he be granted a meeting with the Ukrainian Consul.

