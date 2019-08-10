Laxative can dangerously affect the mood and psyche of people
It turned out that due to ingestion of laxative in humans may have a serious mental disorder.
It would seem that a laxative – it is a harmless drug that is intended to establish the bowels. To head it, certainly, has no relation. However, scientists have found a link between the medication from constipation and mental health problems.
In this case we are talking about a drug that contains prucalopride succinate
– It turned out that the drug might be unsafe for the psyche, it is to provoke people into suicidal thoughts and actions, – says the representative of the pharmaceutical company “Johnson & Johnson” Alex Grosky.
The company has proposed to make the sections “Side effects” and “precautions” the information obtained, to warn people of the danger. At the moment we know about three attempts to escape from life and the two tragedies.
All these cases are noted after people have finished the course of taking this medicine.
Of course, the direct contact of the medication from constipation and suicidal tendencies were found. This information will also include in the manual.
Pharmacists are asked to take the medicine only under the supervision of doctors and to report any changes in mood.