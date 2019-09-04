Lay down the Princess bed Loboda showed a photo of a private jet (photo)
Popular singer Svetlana Loboda, with a halo on his head who called himself the successor of Pugacheva, boasted of a luxurious lifestyle. She has published on his page in Instagram photo on which poses in the cabin of a private jet. Judging from the picture, the star travels in style.
Loboda sprawled on a huge bed and announced that he had arrived to Klaipeda, where she’s scheduled concert.
Luxurious interior impressed followers Svetlana.
“Is it a plane? Are there such?”, “Yes, so you can fly!”, “Living people”, “maybe a little more modest it is necessary!”, “Superstar bought himself a private aircraft”, — write in comments.
where they flew to their honeymoon.
It is known that Alla Pugacheva moves on a train in a personal car.
