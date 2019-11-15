Lay in the tub a few months in Moscow found dead rock singer and her mother
In Moscow found dead former soloist of the rock group “Maneuvers” Nadir Sadykova and her mother.
As writes “MK”, women found in their apartment in the North-East of the Russian capital.
The bodies of 44-year-old Nadira and 67-year-old Wounds Sadykovich were in the tub. On the neck of the singer was thrown over the rope.
The investigators noted that they had lain the bodies of women for a few months. But the fact wore them the death of a criminal nature, it will be clear after the examination.
The police on 14 November, asked the uncle of the singer, 70-year-old he. He said that he could not get through to my sister and niece for a week, last time I talked to them back in April.
A man came to the relatives home, but the door no one answered, but neighbors said that the last time you saw women in July this year.
Nadir Sadykova informed she was a soloist of rock-group “Exercises”. The group actively participated, appeared in the air, “Nashe Radio”, both songs were included in the compilation “Rock of the gateways”. In 2014, the band broke up, Sadykova, interrupted-time jobs.
