Lazio dropped inter intermediate the pole position in Serie A (video)
The players of Lazio celebrate the victory
In the framework of the 24th round of the Series And held one of the determinants in the fight for the scudetto matches. In Rome at the Stadio Olimpico “Lazio” took “inter” and won strong-willed victory 2:1.
The score in the penultimate minute of the first half was opened by guests. The first goal for the Nerazzurri scored Ashley young, becoming only the fourth English player to have scored in Serie A in the twenty-first century – 0:1.
But in the second half, the advantage owned by the owners. In the 50th minute effort Ciro Immobile Lazio earned the right on 11-metre. He chiro it and scored – 1:1.
On 69 minutes, Sergei Milinkovic-Savic has set the final score – 2:1.
Thus, the race for the scudetto once again single-handedly led Juventus beat Brescia 2-0 and scored 57 points.
On second place came “Lazio”, behind the “Old lady” at 2 points.
Two positions lost inter, who have 54 points.