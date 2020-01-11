Lazio have won their 10th consecutive win in Serie A, a club record (video)

"Лацио" одержал 10-ю подряд победу в Серии А, установив клубный рекорд (видео)

Simone Inzaghi congratulates his players

In the framework of the 19th round of Serie A in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico clash between teams stylish Simone Inzaghi and Gennaro Gattuso outrageous – “Lazio” and “Napoli”.

Thanks to the only goal Ciro Immobile, the striker scored in the 82nd minute, the victory was won by the hosts – 1:0.

For the players of Inzaghi Jr., this victory became the tenth in a row in the championship.

Thereby, the eagles broke a club record that was set in the distant season 1998/99 years under the guidance of Swedish coach Sven-göran Eriksson, said GracenoteLive.

In addition, thanks to another three points and unexpected misfire “Intera” in the home match against Atalanta (1:1), Lazio only 4 points inferior to the Serie a with one match to spare.

Tomorrow the sole leader may leave Juventus rivals inter are 1 point and playing at the same Stadio Olimpico with the team, Paulo Fonseca – Roma.

