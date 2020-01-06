Lazio suing their own fans for racist
Mario Balotelli (left) at the end of the match
Fighting for Scudetto Lazio in the framework of the 18th round of the Serie A expected beat out one of the worst teams in the League – “Brescia” 2:1.
In addition to take Ciro Immobile this duel was marked by the fact that the fans, the guests insulted the attacker Brescia – the author of the first goal in the match, Mario Balotelli racist chants.
As a result, the fight was stopped for a few minutes.
After the meeting, the club of Rome condemned the actions of their fans and promised to file a lawsuit in court.
“As it always was previously, Lazio condemns discriminatory behavior by a tiny minority of fans during the match against Brescia, – quotes the press service of the Biancocelesti gazzetta.it.
“The club reiterates its condemnation of such unjustifiable behavior, and reaffirms its intention to sue those who betrayed their sports passion, causing serious damage to the image of the club”, – stated in the message.