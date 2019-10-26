Lazy cat tricked the treadmill: the network posted a fun video
The network posted a funny video about a fat cat that doesn’t want to run on the moving walkway in the veterinary clinic where the animal was brought to the procedure for weight loss.
As reported by Metro, a cat with a funny nickname Cinderblock (Concrete block) lives in the United States. The animal participates in the program to reduce weight, which involves walking on a treadmill water. But plump Cinderblock vividly understood as “Skive” — she sat on the edge of the treadmill and only mewed, pawing at the moving of one foot.
