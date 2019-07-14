LCBO President has declared “daily improvement” (PHOTO)

The President of the LCBO said that the current shipping delays to Ontario “are not the problem of inventory management” and that the system should return to normal after two to three weeks.

Earlier in the week, residents of Ontario were unpleasantly surprised by the lack of beer and wine in stores with almost empty shelves. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the representative of the LCBO said that the blame for new warehouse management system in their retail service Durham.

In an interview on Saturday afternoon LCBO President George Soleas said that there are inconsistencies between the new and old systems, but that “every day gets better.”

“Three weeks ago we replaced one of our legacy systems to one of our best enterprises, Durham, which is our warehouse. But there were problems that we were not ready”.

A system failure led to delay of supplies to retail and wholesale sales of LCBO products and inventory reduction.

According to Soleas, last week was 240 shops, “lack of goods”. As of Saturday, according to him, the figure was less than 15.

“I want to apologize to our customers and thank them for their patience. We’re doing everything we can, and things are getting much better.”

On Friday, the OPSEU President Warren “Smokey” Thomas has called for the dismissal of Carmine Nigro, President of the Board of the LCBO, stating that employees “many, many times” warned the Agency about the new control system.

He also said Nigro, who was appointed by the government of Premier Doug Ford in April, “has relevant experience”.

“Our members made it very clear that this is not a good idea, says Thomas. But management decided to ignore the opinion of direct perpetrators, and the responsibility for the final decision lies with the Nigro”.

“He needs to point to the door”.

Soleas, called the Union “inflammatory” and said that they are doing a disservice to its members.

“I think that our Chairman is very qualified, said Soleas. And he (Warren Thomas) in the first place is trying to politicize the situation.”

“You know Mr. Thomas it would be better to join and help us because of this great system – future, the future Durhamca warehouse”.