LCBO promises to establish a system of delivery 2-3 weeks (PHOTO)

The representative of the Council on control of alcohol Ontario (LCBO) said that the problem with the delivery, which on the shelves of some of the shops remained relevant products, will be resolved in two to three weeks.

LCBO apologizes to its customers for the problems that have arisen as a result of technological upgrading their service center retail Durham in mid-June.

The representative of the state Agency reported that in the midst of interruptions suffered 240 stores from backorders, but now that number has dropped to 15 outlets.

The President of the Union, which represents LCBO workers, has stated that the terms defined by the Agency to address this issue, “very ambitious.”

Warren “Smokey” Thomas said the workers directly involved in production, as the probable period when the problem of timely delivery is solved, called the September.

Thomas argues that the employees appealed to the leadership, warning of problems with new storage technology in the beginning of this year, but the information was ignored.