Lder Perso play “Agrobank” vambraces of vyhodite in Prem courier-LGU
“Agrobank”
Team “Agrobank” ldiu in the Perche Ls, nevertheless the club is not podava documents on the assessments I don’t sbiraetsya brother fate in Ukraïnskiy Prem courier-Ls season 2020/21, navti if FSU in the top 3.
The President “Agrabana” Oleg Sobocki respown scho Volochisk not from the sale of the stadium and play in NSA mstah team is not sbiraetsya.
“Mi I we will not podujatia on the assessments, the fact that we do not sale the stadium at Volochisk. Mi zaraz tilki Robina practi, that, God forbid, we will podujatia on nastupny year. And tsogo rock not Plenum.
Futbolli s rozumny to tsogo to tabletsa, after on start season mi explained me about negativist the club to the Premier League”, – situ Sobotkova sport.ua.
Dadamo scho “Agrobank” scoring 46 point, however slist have tablets so scho “movement”, that walks sostem, vdst 6 point s of the game in tapas.