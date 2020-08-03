Lder ultras “Dynamo” on points pererahvas chomu Fanny against Lucescu
Ultras Dynamo
Lder ultras “Dynamo” Oleksiy “Dexter” in interv Yu football24.ua explaining, chomu Banatski movement not prima new coach Kiyan Mircea Lucescu I zapewnia scho rumunska mentor bude vaiko pracovat.
“Fanati against priznachennya coach, that duzhe bagato Brodo Viliv on futbolniy club “Dynamo” Kyiv that Ukraine. I that in my entire car re CCB besprincipnogo, slaskim, not otrimuvav his words. TSE States not lachey car ri in “Shakhtar”. Chogo lachey of warty Yogo purehd iz Galatasaray to beşiktaş. At the same Tille Russie VIN respond scho truncated yomu “not so,” kidasa caps and further”, – cetu Alexa vidana.
“Yogo povedinka not gdna not priyatna. Mi would not hotel dwellers bilya Kerma Dynamo stood lyudin, Yak got Taku zaplanovano reputation. Here CLI complex. Mi resumme, navso yomu, the Yogo mayzhe 75 years, Tsey stress. TSE’s going to be on posting nerves, VSI igri. Skin failure Yogo kritikovati.
VIN is not smoge Spokane tenovate. Navti yakscho stink not dopustiti fantv to the stadium (from what I don’t want write), it will journalsthe Polish tisnut, will Colin gravz Polish tisnut. And taqiy tisk vdbase on all COMAND. Perhaps, however, TSE zrobleno provocation. I don’t wakida taqiy nuance”, – pativ oubaali.
Wherein “Dexter” zapewnia scho Fanny Nikoli not Primate Lucescu.
“Problems need versaute for Mr knogo nadgodziny (about imort zaboravi vhid fans to the stadium, approx. LB.ua). Now govorito scho mi routename in TIA Chi hi situat, it is not necessary. Of course, prodomme us Maglev Waranty in advance. After you have priznachennya Lucescu Ter nhto not vriv.
TSE the same ones (scho fanati Dynamo early Chi psno Primate Lucescu – approx. LB.ua) scho Casati “mi tomilis from wine, trobt us President Putina”. Well seryozno! I Rozum, scho yea people, that gotow the way at Kolina I poprosite from Putina vimochana. Ale TSE not on pdemo Nikoli. So needless minutes from situat z Lucescu”, – zapevnyv “Dexter”.