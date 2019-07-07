LDR PRT Wcrcc: why spin doctors “Voice” eradicated vowels
Election headquarters of “the Voice” decided to hit the public, published on the official website of the party news without vowels.
“PRT GLS GLSL PR PCTC sclng xprint — CLI DN kmnk PRT wdbw BZ psnh zvk. TSM m HCM pkst to sucti jrnlst in RCH lgrv. “H milv mV BZ psnh? H milv LCC BL GLS? DVT prgrm” — spbnu LDR PRT Svdl Wcrcc”, — stated in the message.
Which translated into human language means something like: “the Party “the Voice” has agrosila about the cob social experiment – CLI day comunque part vabulas without holonic zvuku. Tsim mi hocemo show, Yak zvuciti jurnalistika in the hands olgaru. “Chi mozliwe MOV without holonic? Chi mozliwe country without a voice? Let’s Perevi”, — zaproponowal lder part Svyatoslav Vakarchuk”.
As explained, “LDR PRT” in another of today’s publication (thank God, with the vowels), so “sounds Ukrainian people, when the oligarchs are deprived of his voice,” and so the party intends to pick up from their filthy oligarchic Ukrainian TV and to criminalize the manipulation of public opinion.
By the way, thought about the oligarchs and the TV itself is not bad – if only Slavina spin doctors decided to hypenate so, frankly, idiotic way. Here already there is a suspicion that the Glory on the basis of the campaign a little balls for rolls called: long words upset him, on his own program that looks like a sheep at a new gate – and now he, it appears, still LDR PRT… I Think someone in the DWP GLS srcn NGN mdtsc PMS!