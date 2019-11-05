Leading Astrologers of the country claim Three Zodiac signs will begin the “white” stripe in life, starting with January 1, 2020
New Year – time to upgrade. With the beginning of a new period in life everyone wants to change the existing way of life. Someone promises from 1 January to quit a bad habit, and someone to start a new life, no more, no less.
Sometimes these plans fall apart at the very beginning, and sometimes the stars are so supportive individuals that help to achieve the desired.
2020, according to astrologers, not to become something terrible and frightening, despite the fact that there will be a leap year. The hostess of the year, the White Rat is intelligent and cautious animal. Under her supervision, no disasters will happen.
But the first month of the year someone will give truly valuable surprises. Leading astrologers, making horoscopes, came to the conclusion to the three signs of the zodiac star would be incredibly generous. For those lucky beginning of the year will be marked by the beginning of the “white” stripes in their life.
The”white line” is great!
Just the “white” strip down to those born under the sign of cancer. They are already this way and that trying, but for whatever undertook, it turns out not very well and sometimes actions end in complete failure. Despair are ready to seize the representatives of this sign, but the stars will not allow to spoil the Christmas holidays.
Together with the 1st of January in the life of every cancer will rush something magical. A pleasant event will mark the beginning of a new page in their lives – the “white” stripe, which all look forward.
Now the case of cancers will go smoothly, and everything bad will remain in the past and will be forgotten like a bad dream.
I knew that the New Year will bring happiness!
No one believes in a miracle as twins. In the soul representatives of this sign remain children until old age. And continue to believe in Christmas magic, even though never admit it.
The stars admire the childlike twins. They have long thought about how to thank the representatives of this sign. And so, the day came when the twins will be convinced that believed in the miracle is not in vain.
From January 1, life would be truly fabulous, because the desire will be fulfilled, as if by magic. The stars are not reported, how long will the “white” stripe, but the twins definitely will not miss her and have time to enjoy it fully.
Forward, on the “white” strip!
Extremely glad to be a new stage in your life Virgo. They will immediately feel healthier and fitter. Inflow of forces will affect their performance: everyone will succeed in their hands.
Stars has awarded the representatives of this sign of the “white” stripe is not just. Have two has a dream to which they have long sought. And now they have a real chance to implement it.
Astrologers advise to remember his desire and time to translate it into reality until a good period in my life is not over. A higher power nobody said how long it will last.