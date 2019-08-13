Leading Ukrainian boxers refused to participate at the world Cup 2019 in Russia
August 13, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
The national team of Ukraine in Boxing
Leading boxers of Ukraine decided to refuse from participation in the world championship to be held in Russia, said the head of the press service of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) Alexander Podavalenko.
“Members of the national team of Ukraine, who participated in the last European games, the European Championships in Kharkiv, the guys who are first or second numbers of the national team of Ukraine, just to take part in the competition, Russia will not” – quoted by the sports functionary xsport.ua.
While the FBU will not send an official delegation to the competition in Ekaterinburg.
The world Boxing championship will be held from the 7th to the 15th of September.
Loading...