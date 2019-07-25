Leads to depression and apathy: the worst for the mental health of girls, the social network
In the UK experts charity the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) analyzed social networks in terms of their potential threat to mental health of young people. The results are given in the report on the organization’s website.
In particular, during the analysis the researchers conducted a survey among users to find out how they feel after spending time on these websites. All platforms were evaluated with regard to 14 different criteria, including bullying, anxiety, loneliness, depression and others.
Meanwhile, the scientists came to the conclusion that the most unsafe is the social network Instagram, which is full of images of “perfect” women, forcing many women to feel attractive enough. Also they have reduced the number of sleep, suffering expression and identity.
In second place on openseti is Snapchat, the third — Facebook, the fourth — Twitter.
At the same time, many respondents noted that YouTube, when weighing all of the pros and cons and even some positive.
The survey was attracted by 1479 people, aged from 14 to 24 years.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in early July, users of popular social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp messenger massively complained about failures in the services. According to the website Downdetector, 82% of users are experiencing difficulties with the feed of posts, and 9% with the website, and 8% are unable to log in to your account.
