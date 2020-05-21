Learned programming and school management: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (may 22-24)
What: train Travel UK
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: North Wales coastal railway linking English Crewe with the Welsh Holyhead, mainly passes through the territory of North Wales.
The virtual tour begins in the town of Chester (Chester) to England, then the train crosses the border into the Wales, passing beautiful countryside before you get to the coast and continue West.
Cost: free
What: Course “How to become a designer”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Design is constantly changing: there are new terms, tools, and requirements. To create a competitive product, own graphic editors is not enough.
Aspiring expert in all of this is lost and can’t decide which direction to move, not to be mistaken with a choice. This program will help to make the first step into the profession. You will learn a lot about the nuances of this interesting profession and will be able to choose the right path at the start.
Cost: free
What: Lessons of programming in C++
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: C++ is a programming language, knowledge of which will allow you to control your computer at the highest level. Ideally you will be able to get the computer to do what you want.
Academy Yandex launches a series of videos about programming languages. In the first clip Anton Polukhin, an expert developer of Yandex.Taxi will tell you about one of the most popular programming languages — C++.
Cost: free
What: School of management from Yandex
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the training Program includes five units:
- Product and project management;
- Finance and Analytics;
- Development;
- Design and management of the creative team
- Marketing and PR.
In each block the experts from Yandex and other companies will tell you about how to create a successful product.
Join online learning!
Cost: free
What: a Course on game designat
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: this course consists of four online classes, you will consider the features of all the professions related to game design.
- The first lesson focuses on what constitutes a profession of the game designer as a whole: what this expert is in the gaming industry, what products it creates, what its tasks are different from tasks related professions.
- The second lesson will reveal the direction of the game design, dedicated balance.
- The third lesson – the opportunity to learn about what constitutes a profession of the level designer.
- The fourth lesson focuses on what constitutes a profession narrative designer.
Proceed to online training at your convenient time.
Cost: free
What: Course “WordPress freelancer”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: In this course you will learn the structure and capabilities of WordPress. You will also learn how to develop templates and plugins for WordPress.
In the course of 10 hours. Each devoted to a single topic, which include:
- Installing WP on localhost. Home topic. The file hierarchy.
- What is a Custom Post Type. The function register_post_type().
- What is Taxonomy. Function register_taxonomy().
- Widgets and Sidebars in WordPress. Create your sidebar.
- How to create your Widget for WordPress?
- What is a Custom Template and how to create your own personal template to the page?
- How to change thumbnail size and create custom sizes.
- Support multi-language in WordPress. Unique prefixes.
- Connect CSS styles and JavaScript libraries.
- How to create navigation in WordPress? Working with WP_Query.
Cost: free
What: train Travel in Norway
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Adventure begins on Trondheims fjord, the third longest fjord in Norway. Then the train was northbound, and in the end you are actually passing through the Arctic circle. The journey ends in the town of Fauske.
Click on this link to go on a trip. You can even choose which season to do it: online journey may be made at any time of the year.
Cost: free
What: the Course “Advice from HR specialist”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Is video course for beginners to experts on how to write a summary where to place it, how to behave in interviews and how to find a job.
During training you will learn:
- How to write an effective resume.
- Where to place your CV and look for a dream job.
- How to behave during a telephone interview.
- How to prepare for interview with employer.
- How to behave at a personal meeting with the employer.
- What to do after the interview.
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
What: trip to the capital of Chile
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Chile is the southernmost country in the world, only 900 miles from Antarctica. Is there a reason to visit its capital, Santiago?
Online broadcast from multiple cameras located on the hill of San Cristobal. It has a wonderful view of the entire city. The mountain is 860 meters, so you’ll be able to consider Santiago in all its glory.
Cost: free
What: Journey through the Czech capital
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Prague — the capital of the Czech Republic, known for its cobbled streets, Golden spires, galleries, cafes, and modern clubs. Experience the magic of ancient Prague, walking through its ancient streets and famous Charles bridge, completed in 1402.
The heart of the historical center of the city is the old town square surrounded by colorful buildings in Baroque, Gothic churches and the medieval town hall with the astronomical clock of Prague. Embark on an exciting journeyto learn a lot about this ancient town.
Cost: free
