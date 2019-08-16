Learned the name of the man who gave Irina Bilyk luxury car

Irina Bilyk was frankly told that someone is a man, which recently gave the singer an expensive car.

Recently Iryna Bilyk in your account in Instagram posted a photo where she poses with an unidentified male, and between them stands a brand new expensive gift – electric car. This model began to release just two years ago, and the price of the car starts from fifty thousand dollars (1.25 million UAH).

“I didn’t expect – for me it’s a very very valuable gift! He knew that I collected on the machine. But you know how it is: here gathered, and here already spent,” – laughing, said Iryna Bilyk in the air “the Wound W with Ukraine”.

But Irina is not going to hide who this man that made her so valuable gift. His name is Valery, he’s the CEO of a company that manufactures men’s clothing and accessories. Irina and Valery have known for many years, but the friendship does not advertise. They have almost no common photo. And rumors of a romantic relationship star denies.

“This is my best friend! – says the pop diva. – A gift for the anniversary – next year will be 30 years since I was on stage. He said, “Oh, all of you will give cars, electric cars, there is a trawling-La-La, and I’ll be first.”

Irina admits – at first a gift to her, even confused, but came to the aid of the fans.

“Many of my fans write that I deserved it. So I’m just like Cinderella I’ll think that I deserve”, – shared Irina Bilyk, the TV channel “Ukraine”.

Well, for singer, except that you can be happy, her desire for a new car come true!

