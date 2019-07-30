LeBron James and Drake will open in Canada, sports media (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Sports fans can thank Drake and his good friend LeBron James. Rapper and basketball superstar announced that it will open a branch sport of the online edition Uninterrupted in Canada.

The rapper from Toronto NBA star announced his decision today, Tuesday, in a press release. They announced that Canada will open its first international franchise of the publication.

Online magazine Uninterrupted was founded in 2015 by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. This media is often described as a forum for athletes to share their passion for sports and other personal and important things with sports fans around the world.

Two major programmes have already been announced: this is a motivational series with a leading player of Major League baseball Marcus Stramineum that will be focused on the athletes of small stature and exclusive transfer to the star of the Toronto raptors, Serge Ibaka, who is now engaged in developing our own line of clothing Holt Renfrew.

“When we created Uninterrupted, it was a platform where athletes could share their stories and to bond with their fans in a way never done before,” said James, commenting on the expansion of the company.

“The expansion in Canada with our fabulous partners will allow Uninterrupted to go global and create new opportunities for a greater number of athletes and fans to be a part of what we create,” added LeBron James.

It remains unclear exactly how all this involved rapper Drake, except for the fact that he became a partner of James in the matter of appearance Uninterrupted in Canada. Edition of the Hollywood Reporter wrote that Drake will be the owner of the company and will be engaged in its promotion.

Manager canadian branch, former President of Sportsnet Scott Moore, and actor and producer Vinay of Virmani will be Director of content.

“Uninterrupted – a great platform for athletes that can tell their stories and to feel the connection with the fans,” added Drake. “I am honored to be a partner of LeBron to move Uninterrupted and in Canada, a country that continually supports innovation and creativity”.