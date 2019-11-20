LeBron James set a unique record in the NBA
LeBron James
Small forward “Los Angeles Lakers” LeBron James became the first player in NBA history who scored triple-double in the regular season against all 30 teams in the League, according to ESPN.
Record two-time Olympic champion of Beijing-2008 and London-2012 established in the match against “Oklahoma” (112:107).
James in the course of the game scored 25 points, made 11 rebounds and gave 10 assists.
In early November, the 32-year-old James scored his 30th triple-double in which he scored 30 or more points and repeated the record of Westbrook Russell and Oscar Robertson.
Last but not least, thanks to LeBron, the Lakers leader in the standings of the Western conference with 12 wins in 14 matches of the season.
Recall, LeBron became the first player in NBA history, scored 10 or more points in 900 games in a row