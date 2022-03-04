Lecture on Brodsky and an evening of fried fish: how to spend a weekend in New York (March 4-6)
What: The Whitney collection exhibition
When: Friday-Sunday, March 4-6
Where: Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St, New York , NY 10014
Read more: Comprising over 120 works created entirely from the Whitney collection, this exhibition is inspired by the museum's origin story. The Whitney was founded in 1930 by sculptor and philanthropist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney to advocate for the work of American artists. Mrs. Whitney recognized the importance of contemporary American art and the need to support the artists who created it. The collection she has put together shows how these artists bring out the complexity and beauty of American life in a unique way.
Price: $0-25
What: Exhibition of Ukrainian fine arts and folk art
When: Friday-Sunday, 4- March 6
Where:The Ukrainian Museum 222 East Sixth Street (between 2nd & 3rd Avenues) New York, New York 10003
More :The Ukrainian Museum is pleased to present the exhibition “In Bloom: Nature and Art”, where visitors will see selected exhibits from the collections of fine art and folk art of the museum. Among the artists featured in In Bloom is Oleksa Novakivsky, “whose art school in Lviv (1923-1933), as well as a vigorous and extensive painting technique, influenced a generation of young artists.”
A notable presence at the exhibition is a selection of works by Vasily Grigorovich Krichevsky. According to a guest curator, “the soft lyricism of Krychevsky's still lifes is surpassed only by the breathtaking scale of his work as an architect, painter, graphic designer and one of the main founders of the Ukrainian Academy of Arts in 1917.”
Spectators will be delighted by the presented numerous items of folk art: exquisitely woven carpets, women's costumes, embroidered shirts, wicker wrap skirts, embroidered and woven ritual towels mainly from the central regions of Ukraine, as well as a rich exposition of Ukrainian decorative and ornamental folk art, intricately decorated Easter eggs (pysanky ) and ceramics of the Hutsul region.
Price: $0-8
What: < b>Group exhibition of works by masters
When: Friday-Sunday, March 4-6
Where:Ukrainian Institute of America 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
More: This is a group exhibition of works by Stanley Bulbach (New York), Vladimir Gankevich (Lviv, Ukraine), Yaroslava Lyalia Kuchma (Chicago) and Yaroslava Tkachuk (Lviv, Ukraine). It depicts fiber processing techniques. In addition, you can see how different materials and processes used by the master can create completely unique works.
The resurgence of fiber is likely to have something to do with our increasingly virtual world, devoid of daily face-to-face contact and interaction. Textiles, on the other hand, are earthy and inherently tactile.
Cost: Free
What: Seminar on Russian invasion of Ukraine
When: Friday, March 4, from 11:00 am
< b>Where: Online
More:Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an unprecedented situation in which both sides find themselves as part of a global society, and it requires a decisive response. The Harriman Institute also decided to make a contribution using its strengths – informed analysis and public debate. Specialists and experts invited to the debate will answer the most pressing questions.
Price: Free
What: Lecture on Brodsky
When: Friday, March 4, from 17:00
Where: Online
More:Don't miss a talk by author and literary historian Maya Kucherskaya, visiting fellow at the Harriman Institute.
Literary scholar Maya Kucherskaya presents her work on the creative assignments Joseph Brodsky gave his students at Mount Holyoke College as part of his poetry course. Based on archival documents from the Beinecke Library of Yale University, Kucherskaya considers Brodsky's assignments and reading lists as a key, on the one hand, to his poetics, and, on the other hand, to his views on poetry and its role in the academy and in society.
Cost: Free
What: Evening of fried fish in the Ukrainian Center
When: Friday, March 4 at 6pm
Where: Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey, 60 N Jefferson Rd, Whippany, NJ 07981< /p>
More info: The Ukrainian-American Cultural Center of New Jersey invites everyone to an evening of fried fish. In addition, this is a great opportunity to try the famous Ukrainian dumplings (pyrohy).
Price: $15-16
< b>What:Free entertainment for the whole family
When: Sunday, March 6 from 09:30
< p>Where: 50 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020-1604
More: Adults and children will enjoy the rest, listen to music, see live performances, take part in recreational activities. And the youngest guests will be offered reading books by children's writer Ruth Chan.
Price: Free
