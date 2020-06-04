Lecture on Madagascar, and a course in drawing: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (5-7 June)
What: Traps in the financial markets
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: People are constantly making mistakes because of the natural tendency to find patterns where there are none. In the financial sector is particularly noticeable: you either earn or lose the money invested.
The rector of the Russian economic school Ruben Enikolopov read a lecture about how investors can avoid the most common psychological traps.
Cost: free
What: a Trip to Montenegro
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: You will begin your journey in the city of Bar in Montenegro, near the Adriatic sea. A train plying on the railway Belgrade-Bar, will take you through the longest tunnel of the line (6 of 170 metres) and via the highest railway bridge in Europe.
Embark on an exciting journey right now.
Cost: free
What: Course on “Critical thinking”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: from the beginning of its existence, people using logic to explore the world. The relationship between the event and its consequence, observations and insights helped people to survive.
The ability to think logically is extremely important today. It allows to find solutions to difficult situations, to calculate their actions on several moves ahead and finding the short path to success.
Man is not born with the ability to think logically, and develops this ability throughout life. You can study this topicto improve their own skills and learn to make informed and accurate decisions.
Cost: free
What: Lessons on watercolor painting
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you like art and all made by your own hands, then this YouTube channel with free lessons of painting for you.
The channel has a collection of lessons for both beginners and advanced artists.
A compilation of lessons for beginners will help you simply and quickly to learn the basic skills of watercolor painting. Lessons for advanced will be useful for those who have several times held a brush in his hands.
Cost: free
What: The Course “Virology”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Virology as a discipline aims to familiarize the students with viruses and subbaratnam agents. The aim of the course is to form an idea about the place of viruses and subvirus agents in nature, the structure of the viral particles, the diversity of viral genomes, the interactions of viruses with cells and the mechanisms of their replication, nature subvirus agents, the importance of viruses as models in molecular biology.
Within this course outlines the principles of the structure of viruses and subvirus agents, the device of the viral genomes of different groups and their ways of expression, ways of interaction of viruses and subvirus agents with other organisms.
These lectures will be of interest both to students of biological faculties, and anyone who wants to learn more about viruses.
Cost: free
What: Lecture, “Myths about human evolution”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: opponents of Darwin’s theory to hear, if there are numerous finds of human remains of extreme antiquity, lived almost in the age of the dinosaurs. These findings evil official scientists supposedly hiding from us, but information about them was published in the book “Forbidden archaeology”, published in 1993. Is it possible to take seriously this work? Who to believe — radiocarbon analysis, or the stories of the diggers of the nineteenth century?
In this video lectures editor of “Anthropogeny.Ru” Alexander Sokolov will look for answers to many questions.
Cost: free
What: Ilya Repin in 100 seconds
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Work of Russian artist Ilya Repin — in a special place at home and abroad. Works of the painter – the brightest phenomenon in the world culture, because the Creator of the picture “barge haulers on the Volga” hardly the first to feel the approach of the revolution, anticipated the sentiment and displayed the heroism of the participants of the protest movement.
What a picture, glorified Repin in Europe? How many years the artist worked on the “Cossacks”? What social commentary there is in the picture “a Procession”?
See a short video lecture, created with the assistance of the Tretyakov gallery.
Cost: free
What: Lecture “Music and the brain”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: How we hear music? As our biological hearing aid picks up the sound, how the information is transmitted to the brain, what happens there? Science journalist Alexey paevskiy answers these questions and talks about what part of the brain responsible for the perception of rhythm, and what — in the perception of melodies, what are the differences in the activity of neurons found in performers of jazz improvisation and classical music, that from the common knowledge of neuroplasticity is the truth and what is myth.
How music affects intellectual ability? Hear some of Bach’s music for people with cochlear implants? About this and many other questions in this lecture.
Cost: free
What: Promotion of a business blog
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how to increase the audience of your blog after 100 thousand monthly visitors and convert your readers into paid customers.
Here what lessons you pass on this course:
Lesson 1: the compound effect of content marketing.
Lesson 2: Two main strategies for the development of the blog.
Lesson 3: analysis of the traffic and the difficulty of ranking for a keyword.
Lesson 4: How to find great ideas for content with high commercial value?
Lesson 5: How to optimize an article for a target keyword, and to generate its maximum traffic?
Lesson 6: How to create great content that propels itself?
Lesson 7: How to create content filled with useful information?
Lesson 8: How to promote your content and to raise it in Google?
Lesson 9: How to build backlinks leading to your blog?
Lesson 10: How to promote content via targeted blogger work?
Find out what should be in focus, so your blog became successful on this course.
Cost: free
What: Lecture on Madagascar
When: Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more:
Attract tourists to the island of Madagascar, the beauty of its landscapes, the richness and diversity of flora and fauna, as well as the identity of the national culture. Local attractions entirely natural: sandy beaches, coves and coral reefs, extinct volcanoes and thickets of baobab trees.
In his lecture, the journalist Ilya Kolmanovsky told about the many species of plants and animals that inhabit this isolated Paradise. The lecture also touched upon the problems of biology, the evolutionary history of the biota of Madagascar, its rapid destruction and attempts at preservation of the important and practical aspects of self-organization of travel to the island.
Find out who lives on the island of Madagascar, in this fascinating video lectures.
Cost: free
bookmark